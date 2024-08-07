Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he'll play regulars in first preseason game, including QB Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow Press Conference
WCPO
Joe Burrow Press Conference
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he expects to play some starters in the opening preseason game against Tampa Bay on Saturday.

That includes quarterback Joe Burrow, who has appeared in a preseason game just once in four previous NFL seasons, mostly because of injuries.

“I'm excited for it,” Burrow said. “I'm just excited to get these reps.”

Taylor said he's not sure how many or how long his starters will play Saturday.

“The offense and the defense, I expect both sides to play, but we’ll look at what it looks like on both sides,” he said. “Because obviously, we’re down a few bodies on defense. I’ll allow for some flexibility as we get closer to the game and see what shakes out.”

The bodies Taylor was referring to included defensive end Cam Sample, who is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon. Starting defensive ends Trey Hendrickson (chest bruise) and Sam Hubbard (knee) are day-to-day.

It will be the first live game action for Burrow, whose 2023 season ended Nov. 10 when a torn ligament in his throwing hand required surgery.

“I’m not where I want it to be, but I would say that about a lot of parts of our team right now,” Burrow said. “But that’s training camp. We are improving every single day. We got three weeks left to accumulate reps, to learn and grow from all of those. I’m really happy with where we’re at.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
As women dominate competitions through the Olympics, a sports bar focused on women opens up
As women dominate competitions through the Olympics, a sports bar focused on women opens up
Pitbull gets naming rights to FIU's football stadium
Pitbull gets naming rights to FIU's football stadium
Filipino gymnast awarded condo, ramen, free colonoscopies after winning gold at Olympics
Filipino gymnast awarded condo, ramen, free colonoscopies after winning gold at Olympics
Princeton High School football team not dwelling upon success of 2023 season
Virginia high school student dies at football practice
Virginia high school student dies at football practice
Olympic glory is not always golden
Olympic glory is not always golden
Mett the high school football coach with 3 sons on the team
After stumbling on beam, Biles wins silver on floor
After stumbling on beam, Biles wins silver on floor
6-time gold medalist Amy Van Dyken talks pressure of being an Olympic athlete
6-time gold medalist Amy Van Dyken talks pressure of being an Olympic athlete
UK and NCAA agree on punishment
UK and NCAA agree on punishment
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Serving our community for 75 years! Click here to watch.