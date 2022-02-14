Bengals Burrow limps off-field, but stays in Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow limped off the field on fourth down after an apparent knee injury in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams.

The second-year quarterback, who has been the heart of a Bengals run to the Super Bowl, waived off trainers, according to NBC sideline reporters, and told backup quarterback Brandon Allen he was staying in the game.

The injury happened with around 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter with the Bengals on a third-and-long play.

Burrow was in the shotgun when he rushed toward the line of scrimmage to avoid the pass rush. He was trying for extra yards but was gang tackled and taken down by star linebacker Von Miller. Burrow screamed in pain after he was on the ground and began grabbing his knee. Burrow was favoring his left knee, not his right. Burrow tore the ACL in his right knee in 2020 in a game against the Washington Football Team. He missed the rest of the season. The injury required major surgery and rehabilitation.

Odell Beckham Jr., injured his knee in the first half and was taken out of the game. The injury made a major impact on the Rams offense, who were relying on Beckham due to double coverage on Cooper Kupp.

The Bengals backup quarterback is Brandon Allen. Allen started the final game of the regular season for Cincinnati against the Cleveland Browns when coach Zac Taylor decided to rest Burrow. Allen is 17-of-34 for 149 yards and two touchdowns this year. He only has 260 passing attempts in his career. Allen was a sixth round pick by Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016 out of Arkansas.

Burrow's walking it out in circles on the sidelines. #superBowl — Evan Millward (@EvanMillward) February 14, 2022

Bengals News

Super Bowl Live Blog: WCPO coverage on Bengals vs. Rams

Super Bowl intro makes Bengals long snapper an internet star

PHOTOS: Bengals fans show their stripes in L.A.

