PHOTOS: Bengals fans don their stripes in L.A.

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Cincinnati Bengals fans arrive before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Ted S. Warren/AP

Cincinnati Bengals fans take pictures before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Ted S. Warren/AP

Fans react to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow appearing on TV screens at a watch party prior to NFL football's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Mount Lookout Tavern, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Jeff Dean/AP

Cincinnati Bengals fans record players warming up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

A Cincinnati Bengals fan cheers before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson/AP

A Cincinnati Bengals fan watches players warm up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Lynne Sladky/AP

Fans attend at a watch party prior to NFL football's Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Mount Lookout Tavern, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Jeff Dean/AP

Fans react as more people are allowed into a watch party for NFL football's Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Mount Lookout Tavern, in Cincinnati. Fans had been standing in line for hours with bars at full capacity. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Jeff Dean/AP

A Cincinnati Bengals fan watches players warm up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Chris O'Meara/AP

A Cincinnati Bengals fan records imagery of players on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Lynne Sladky/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next