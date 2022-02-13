Watch
Super Bowl live blog: Bengals vs. Rams updates

Cincinnati Bengals to play in Super Bowl LVI
Posted at 5:07 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 17:24:01-05

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — For the first time in more than three decades, the Cincinnati Bengals are in the Super Bowl.

The Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium Sunday at 6:30 p.m. The game airs on NBC and live streams are available on Peacock, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.

WCPO has crews in and around SoFi Stadium covering the game. Follow the live blog below for the latest updates (this list may take a few seconds to load).

