Clark Harris Bengals long snapper now an internet star

LOS ANGELES — Clark Harris has been a Cincinnati Bengal since 2009. As the team's long snapper, he isn't grabbing headlines like Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase or Sam Hubbard.

Until Sunday's Super Bowl pre-game, when a shot of Harris featuring his long mullet and moustache graced social media and captured the attention of the Twitter account Super 70s Sports, which re-posted his photo with the line, "Clark Harris, Ted Nugent University."

Harris, a New Jersey native and Rutgers alum, was drafted as a tight end by the Green Bay Packers in 2007. He opened the season on the Packers practice squad before finishing the season in Detroit. He played four games with the Houston Texans in 2008 before joining the Bengals in 2009 and played 11 games. He's been the team's go-to long snapper since, a key part of the clutch field goals that beat the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs in the final seconds.

According to the New York Post, Harris began long snapping as a freshman in high school. In high school, his snaps had so much velocity they had to change his position on the line because the punter couldn't catch them.

There's been a debate whether Harris looks more like the Danny McBride character Kenny Powers from the HBO series Eastbound and Down, or Diedrich Bader's memorable turn as Lawrence, the neighbor and sage for the main character in the 1998 film Office Space.

