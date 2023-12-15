Bengals and Fireball: How this Cincinnati woman is celebrating her 105th birthday

CINCINATI — There's multiple things that can lead to a long, happy life, and for the 105-year-old Florence Hackman those things are the Bengals and whiskey.

Florence, who goes by "Flo," plans to celebrate her 105th birthday Saturday by watching the Bengals-Vikings game, drinking Fireball whiskey and hanging out with firefighters.

Born on Dec. 16, 1918, the Cincinnati native currently lives at Traditions of Deerfield assisted living facility in Deerfield Township.

"My mother lived to be 104, so I guess I got it from her because my father and all the men died young," Flo said. "I don't know what we do to men but they don't live as long as the women."

Rob Pieper/WCPO

The youngest of nine children, Flo said she had a wonderful life growing up, shaping her into the person she is today. She's lived through two pandemics, two World Wars, the moon landing and much, much more.

"You've seen a lot when you live this long," Flo said.

To celebrate her long life, Traditions of Deerfield is hosting her birthday party during the Bengals-Vikings game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

"I hope they all do well," Flo said. "I sure hope and pray the Bengals will just go, go, go."

"I wish I could go to the games, but that's impossible for me. So I do watch them on the television every time they're on," she continued.

She's also proud to say she's never been a Cleveland Browns fans, and she used to live across the street from Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach.

"(I have) a lot of great things to be grateful for," Flo said.

Her birthday party will also have lots of Fireball whiskey and members from the Deerfield Township Fire Department.

Flo said her and a group of residents enjoy some Fireball cocktails everyday before heading to dinner.

"I come in and I have happy hour, and the drinks I don't have to pay for," Flo said while laughing.

Other than happy hour with her friends, Flo also enjoys exercising every day on a bike to stay mobile.

Rob Pieper/WCPO

"I'm so happy I could be around this long, its just amazing to me that I'm still here," she said.

And when it comes to her philosophy of life, she said to "stay with the happy people."

"You can't do anything else but just go one day at a time (doing) the best you can do," Flo said. "That's what I try to do and try to be nice to people and try not to be too crabby. Just live one day at a time."