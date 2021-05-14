Where to park for FC Cincinnati matches at TQL Stadium

CINCINNATI — As TQL Stadium opens for FC Cincinnati's home opener, here's what fans should know about parking before heading to a match.

Season parking pass holders will have access to parking close to the stadium which includes:

The East Garage on the stadium site

The West Premium Lot in the rear of the stadium

The newly built West End garage north of the stadium with about 800 parking spots

The Town Center Garage across from Music Hall on Central Parkway.

The Washington Park Garage is also offering parking sign-ups for FC Cincinnati fans, but this garage also has spots set aside for season parking pass holders.

Fans can also get their steps in by parking at the Mercer Commons Garage, the Ziegler Park Garage or the Kroger Garage and walking between 15 and 20 minutes to the stadium.

The stadium is nestled into the West End neighborhood where some might try their luck with street parking, but FC Cincinnati has a map online which shows parking in residential neighborhoods is off limits. Residents hope fans respect this.

"They’re not going to want to pay to park so they’re going to think they can come over here which is free parking and it’s not," Yona Dowdell, a West End resident, said. "They don’t live over here to park over here.”

