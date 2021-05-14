Watch
TQL Stadium opening rings in a new era of hope for FC Cincinnati

Adam Schrand
Posted at 7:09 AM, May 14, 2021
CINCINNATI — A few years ago, FC Cincinnati lit up Nippert Stadium and the team was sent into the stratosphere. Now, they are calling TQL Stadium home, where they hope to recreate the same magic.

FC Cincinnati's ascent to Major League Soccer is nothing short of meteoric.

The club began play in the United Soccer League in 2016, and over the next three seasons, they ignited a passion in fans across Cincinnati.

In 2019, the club officially started playing in the MLS, and while the past two seasons on the major league stage have been difficult, the club's new home at TQL Stadium offers hope.

“When they pop that ball in the back of the net and the stadium goes crazy," Greg Hall, an FC Cincinnati fan, said, "it’s going to be an amazing experience.”

