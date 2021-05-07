PHOTOS: FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium debuts food for inaugural season

CINCINNATI — In little more than a week, FC Cincinnati will play its first home match against Inter Miami inside the new TQL Stadium.

On Friday, the stadium's executive chef, George Zappas whet appetites with a preview of what fans can expect to eat and drink when the team plays on May 16.

"We wanted to showcase what it is that Cincinnati gives to this stadium," Zappas said. "So first and foremost, we, I really fell in love with the name Cincinnati Porkopolis. It really spoke to me. So, we start of our Queen City eats with one of our fan favorites . . . We have our pork belly hotdog."

Zappas went on to introduce nearly a dozen unique dishes that will be served inside TQL Stadium when it opens. He also introduced Revel, an urban winery located in Over-the-Rhine that will serve three varietals of wines in cans for the first time at the stadium.

You can see photos of that food and drinks in the photo gallery below.



