Reports: Former FC Cincinnati player Aaron Boupendza dies after falling off building in China

CHINA — Former FC Cincinnati striker Aaron Boupendza has died, according to the Gabonaise Football Federation. He was 28.

According to Turkiye Today, Boupendza fell from his 11th-floor residence at an apartment in China. An investigation into the cause of Boupendza's fall is underway.

Boupendza was playing for Chinese soccer club Zhejiang FC at the time of his death. His contract with FC Cincinnati was terminated in August of 2024. He played in the Turkish Super League before that.

Boupendza, who is from the country of Gabon in Africa, first signed with FC Cincinnati in June 2023, learning about FC Cincinnati through Instagram DMs with midfielder Obinna Nwobodo. He made 35 appearances for FC Cincinnati, finishing with nine goals and five assists.

He became affectionately known as "Boup" during his year with FCC, inspiring supporters in the Bailey to chant "Boup, there it is!" when he did something positive on the pitch.

Boupendza was known for his physical style of play and his strong leg that could score from long-range.

Boup's time in Cincinnati was not without controversy.

In May of 2024, The Athletic first reported that Boupendza allegedly broke his jaw during a bar fight. He was punched by a professional boxer outside Rusconi Bar & Kitchen in downtown Cincinnati and was out for several weeks following surgery.

The club only explained Boupendza's broken jaw as "an off-field injury."