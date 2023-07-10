How Instagram DMs helped land FC Cincinnati's newest star striker

MILFORD, Ohio — FC Cincinnati hopes to have found their newest goal-scoring striker. Aaron Boupendza signed with the club as a designated player via transfer from Al-Shabab FC (Saudi Arabia) on June 13 and was finally introduced at the club's training facility Monday in Milford.

"He's been a player that has been on our radar for a few years now," said FC Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright.

Boupendza wanted to join the MLS, and FC Cincinnati's success at the top of the standings made the club more appealing.

"It's not pressure, all the players are like that. It's like a challenge," Boupendza said. "For me, the club sees my character and see my performance ... they know why they brought me here."

Boupendza actually learned about FC Cincinnati from Obinna (Obi) Nwobodo. The two played professionally in Turkey. Nwobodo slid into Boupendza's direct messages on Instagram to give him a pitch on FC Cincinnati.

"The strong appeal was to join the MLS. Besides that Cincinnati was very appealing," Boupendza said through a translator.

He also spoke about how excited he is to join in on FC Cincinnati's style of play.

"We wanted someone who had a little bit more of a proven record and give our team, our fans, a chance to maybe take a shot at something," Albright said.

The new striker has trained twice at FCC's practice facility in Milford. He is expected to be one of the club's key contributors once he takes the pitch, which is expected to be soon.

READ MORE

US beats Canada 3-2 in shootout after 2-2 tie to reach CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal

Three FC Cincinnati players make the MLS All-Star team

Lionel Messi's new team will be in town in August to play FC Cincinnati