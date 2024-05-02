FC Cincinnati's Aaron Boupendza out 6-8 weeks after suffering broken jaw

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza won't be on the pitch any time soon after the club announced he suffered a broken jaw in an off-field injury.

Boupendza will be out six to eight weeks following surgery on his jaw scheduled for Thursday, FC Cincinnati said.

"The club hopes for his swift and full recovery, and we look forward to having him back on the field as soon as he’s available," Boupendza said.

FCC did not provide additional information on Boupendza's injury.

Boupendza has been with the club since last June, signing a contract through the 2025 season with options for 2026 and 2027.

He's played in every MLS regular season game this year, starting in five and scoring two goals. In 2023, he played in 10 regular season games, scoring five goals.

In the Orange and Blue's 2023 playoff run, Boupendza scored the only regular-time goal in an 8-7 penalty kick win in the second round.

Just months ago, a source close to the 27-year-old reported Boupendza was being blackmailed after his phone — containing a sex tape — was stolen while he was in his native country of Gabon playing for the national team.

Senegalese news site Senenews reported that Boupendza could potentially face prison time in his home country because having such a video is illegal. Article 430 of Gabonse Penal Code prohibits pornographic content, saying those that break the law could face a fine of 10,000,000 Central African Francs (or $17,000) and up to five years in prison if found guilty, according to the report from Senenews.

We reached out to FC Cincinnati for comment, but the club declined. Boupendza did not release any type of statement either.