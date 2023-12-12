FC Cincinnati re-signs midfielder Yuya Kubo for 2024 lineup

CINCINNATI — Just over one week after announcing it had declined an option on Yuya Kubo, the team announced the midfielder re-signed through the 2025 season, with an option for 2026.

FC Cincinnati announced its early roster moves on Dec. 6; by Dec. 12, Kubo was once more on the list of players who will take the field at TQL Stadium next season.

"We're excited to have Yuya back with FC Cincinnati," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati's general manager. "Yuya’s ability on the ball, ground coverage, and positional versatility make him an integral part of our group. He’s also a player of high character and a great teammate, and we’re thrilled that he’ll be with us this coming season and beyond."

According to FC Cincinnati, Kubo has made the fourth-most appearances for the Orange and Blue in the history of the team. During the past season, he took the field 37 times. In total, he's made 116 appearances since joining FC Cincinnati, 100 of which were in MLS regular season play. Only Nick Hagglund, Brandon Vazquez and Alvaro Barreal have appeared more often for the team.

Kubo joined the team in 2020, playing a truncated season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When he was signed by FC Cincinnati, he became the first Japanese designated player to join Major League Soccer.

In the years since, he's scored seven goals and made eight assists. While he was originally signed in 2020 as a forward, Kubo has fit into many different roles, including playing at midfield and as a wing.