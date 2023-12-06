FC Cincinnati announces 2024 roster, declines six players: Here's what looks different for next year

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati has announced its roster for the 2024 season.

Of the members of FC Cincinnati who won the Supporter's Shield and took the team to the Eastern Conference finals, 23 will return for next season.

The team exercised options on Ian Murphy and Arquimides Ordoñez to keep them on the squad.

However, FC Cincinnati declined options on Santiago Arias, Dominique Badji, Ray Gaddis, Yuya Kubo and Harrison Robledo. Junior Moreno is also out of contract, the team said.

"The club remains in discussions with Arias, Badji, Gaddis, Kubo and Moreno about their futures with FC Cincinnati," reads the announcement from the team.

Additionally, Yerson Mosquera's loan from the Wolverhampton Wanderers has ended, but FC Cincinnati said it is still in conversations regarding his possible return.

“I want to thank our players and staff for what was a tremendous season,” said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati general manager, in a press release. “We will continue to work tirelessly to put this club in a position to win trophies, and we’re proud to have capped off this season with the 2023 Supporters’ Shield. Thank you to our incredible fans, who have been behind us all season long, and we look forward to giving them more moments to remember in 2024 and beyond.”

As it currently stands, FC Cincinnati's team for 2024 is comprised of:



Four Goalkeepers: Roman Celentano, Alec Kann, Evan Louro, Paul Walters

Nine defenders: London Aghedo, Joey Akpunonu, Álvaro Barreal, Isaiah Foster, Nick Hagglund, Bret Halsey, Matt Miazga, Ian Murphy, Alvas Powell

Six midfielders: Luciano Acosta, Marco Angulo, Stiven Jimenez, Obinna Nwobodo, Malik Pinto, Gerardo Valenzuela

Four forwards: Aaron Boupendza, Arquimides Ordoñez, Sergio Santos, Brandon Vazquez

This means FC Cincinnati has 7 roster placements to fill for the next season.