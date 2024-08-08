Watch Now
Major League Soccer terminates FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza's contract

Jeff Dean/AP
FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza controls the ball during an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
NEW YORK — Major League Soccer announced on Thursday it has terminated the contract of FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza, effective immediately.

The league did not provide a reason for termination in its release. Boupendza most recently played for the Orange and Blue during FCC's regular season matchup with the New York Red Bulls on July 20.

Boupendza, first signed with the club in June 2023, learning about FC Cincinnati through Instagram DMs with midfielder Obinna Nwobodo. He made 35 appearances for FC Cincinnati, finishing with nine goals and five assists.

In May of this year, The Athletic first reported that Boupendza allegedly broke his jaw during a bar altercation. He was punched by a professional boxer outside Rusconi Bar & Kitchen in downtown Cincinnati and was out six to eight weeks following surgery.

The club only explained Boupendza's broken jaw as "an off-field injury."

That isn't the only off-field situation he's been in. A source close to the Gabon native confirmed in January that he was being blackmailed after his phone — containing a sex tape — was stolen while he was in his home country playing for the national team.

Senegalese news site Senenews reported that Boupendza could potentially face prison time in his home country because having such a video is illegal. Article 430 of Gabonse Penal Code prohibits pornographic content, saying those that break the law could face a fine of 10,000,000 Central African Francs (or $17,000) and up to five years in prison if found guilty, according to the report from Senenews.

