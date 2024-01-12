Watch Now
Source: FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza facing alleged blackmail over sex tape on stolen phone

Carolyn Kaster/AP
FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza (9) and Philadelphia Union defender Damion Lowe (17) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS Eastern Conference semifinal soccer match Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 12:45 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 12:45:27-05

CINCINNATI — An FC Cincinnati player is allegedly being blackmailed after his phone containing a sex tape was stolen.

Forward Aaron Boupendza's phone was stolen in his native country of Gabon, which is in central Africa, in November, a source close to the 27-year-old said. The phone was stolen while Boupendza was playing with the country's national team.

According to that source, the group that stole the phone is threatening to release video depicting consensual sex for an undisclosed amount of money. The source didn't specify what was on the video, but Senegalese news site Senenews reported that Boupendza was seen participating in oral sex.

Senenews also reported that Boupendza could potentially face prison time in his home country because having such a video is illegal.

Article 430 of Gabonse Penal Code prohibits pornographic content, saying those that break the law could face a fine of 10,000,000 Central African Francs (or $17,000) and up to five years in prison if found guilty, according to the report from Senenews.

We reached out to FC Cincinnati for comment, but the club declined to comment at this time. Boupendza has also not released any type of statement.

The source close to Boupendza emphasized that the soccer player is the victim in this situation, and said the team is focused on his well being. The club's legal team and Boupendza's team are also looking into the blackmail, the source said.

Boupendza is "really upset" and "distraught," the source said.

The FC Cincinnati forward was signed to the club in June 2023 from Al-Shabab FC on a transfer. Boupendza was signed through 2025, with options for both 2026 and 2027.

During the 2023 season, he racked up five regular-season goals for the Supporters' Shield clinching team.

Prior to his time with the Orange and Blue, Boupendza was first called up to play for Gabon's national team in 2016. He has made five appearances with the team.

