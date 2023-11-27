LIVE: Luciano Acosta named MLS MVP for 2023

CINCINNATI — The most valuable player in the entire MLS this season is one who wears Orange and Blue.

MLS announced the FC Cincinnati captain and midfielder Luciano Acosta would receive the award Monday afternoon. As of 10 a.m. Monday morning, Acosta's photo could be seen on the scoreboard at TQL Stadium, next to the words "Landon Donovan MLS MVP," the formal name for the award.

It's the first time a Cincinnati athlete playing in a major league sport has been named MVP since Joey Votto accepted the honor from the MLB in 2010 — 13 years ago.

To fans of FC Cincinnati — and maybe even Major League Soccer as a whole — it's not altogether shocking that Acosta is the player named most valuable in the league this year. It's not even his first MLS award this year.

On Nov. 9, the MLS announced Luciano Acosta was awarded the 2023 AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year for his solo goal against Charlotte FC on Sept. 23.

FC Cincinnati welcomed Acosta to the roster in March of 2021 and the rest has been history-making.

Since joining the team, he has consistently been one of FC Cincinnati's best players and top scorers.

So far in 2023, Acosta has played 35 games, racking up over 2,500 minutes played; Acosta started 32 of those games.

In September, Lucho signed a contract extension with FC Cincinnati that will keep him playing for the Queen City through 2026, with an option for 2027, though the financial components of the contract were not disclosed.

FC Cincinnati will host the Columbus Crew on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. in the Eastern Conference finals and for the right to play in the MLS Cup Final. Tickets for that game went on sale for season ticket members at 10 a.m. and for general public at 1 p.m.

The Crew beat Orlando City 2-0 in its conference semifinal match while FC Cincinnati defeated the Philadelphia Union to advance with a last-minute goal.