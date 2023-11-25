FC Cincinnati look to beat Philadelphia Union in Eastern Conference semifinals of 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs

CINCINNATI — It's semifinals time, FC Cincinnati fans.

The Orange and Blue are taking on the Philadelphia Union tonight at TQL Stadium for the Eastern Conference semifinal match of the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Cincinnati, top seed in the Eastern Conference and winners of the Supporters' Shield, is coming off a three-week break after beating the New York Red Bulls in the Best-of-3 round. Philly, 4th seed in the conference, advanced after two straight wins over New England.

FCC has been dominant at home this season, boasting a 14-2-5 record across all matches. If Cincinnati beats Philadelphia, FCC will continue to host all playoff rounds for the remainder of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Cincinnati will have to shuffle its back line against Philly due to the suspension of Matt Miazga, the MLS Defender of the Year.

Saturday's game is also a rematch at this stage of the playoffs from the 2022 MLS Cup playoffs. Last season, Philadelphia defeated Cincinnati 1-0 at Subaru Park knocking FCC out. Philadelphia was the No. 1 seed at the time, and that loss also came after FC Cincinnati had defeated New York in the opening round of the playoffs.

Overall, FCC is 2-6-3 when facing Philly, but they are 2-2-1 when facing them at TQL Stadium. Since head coach Pat Noonan — a former assistant for the Union — came to Cincinnati, FCC is 2-1-2 against Philadephia, with that lone loss being last year's playoff match.

During the 2023 regular season, Cincinnati beat Philadelphia 1-0 at TQL Stadium on April 8 and had a 2-2 draw at Subaru Park on Sept. 16.

FC Cincinnati and Philadelphia Union kickoff at 8 p.m. at TQL Stadium. The game airs on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass.

