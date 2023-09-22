FC Cincinnati signs Luciano Acosta to long-term contract extension

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati captain and midfielder Luciano Acosta has signed a contract extension with the team that will keep him in Cincinnati through 2026, with an option for 2027, the team announced Friday morning.

FC Cincinnati did not disclose the financial components of the contract agreement in its announcement.

Acosta has been one of FC Cincinnati's biggest stars, leading the entire MLS this season with 25 goal contributions in his 27 appearances.

The 29-year-old midfielder was acquired by FC Cincinnati as a designated player in March 2021 and since then, his 71 regular season goal contributions ranks him second in the league, the team said.

"This club is very special, it’s my family,” said Acosta in a press release from FCC. “Every time I go out on the field, I give my life for this city, for these fans, for these colors, for this club. That is what makes it so special for me, because they are my family. I hope to win many things with this team, with this city, and give back the joy that the fans give us all the time, every weekend, every day and return that love with a title."

Acosta has sported the captain's armband for FC Cincinnati a club-record of 90 times. Since Acosta joined the MLS in 2019, the Argentine has been captain in more than half of the 169 all-time matches for FC Cincinnati across all competitions.

In July, Acosta was named captain of the 2023 MLS All-Star Team, beating out three other finalists to win the designation as team captain. For the first time, the captain of the All-Star Team was chosen through a fan vote.

In the end, fans voted Acosta captain over D.C. United's Christian Benteke, Roman Burki of St. Louis CITY SC and Walker Zimmerman from Nashville SC.

Acosta is currently in the running to be named MLS MVP this season.

The contract extension announcement comes just one day before FC Cincinnati is scheduled to take on Charlotte FC at TQL Stadium.