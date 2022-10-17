How to watch FC Cincinnati's semifinal match against Philadelphia Union

CINCINNATI — Another match, another watch party for FC Cincinnati fans!

FCC will face the Philadelphia Union in the eastern conference semifinals Thursday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. While Philadelphia is the No. 1 seed, the team has not beaten Cincinnati this year. Their first meeting in June ended in a draw, while FCC won at home this August, 3-1.

FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan was an assistant coach in Philadelphia before arriving in the Queen City. FCC general manager Chris Albright also came from the Union.

FS1 and FOX Sports Deportes will air the game for those who cannot make the trip to Subaru Park. TQL Stadium will also host another watch party for fans starting at 7 p.m. Thursday. Fans will be able to watch the game, enjoy half-price food and drinks, visit a photo booth and play at the FIFA gaming station.

Seats to the watch party are available on a first come, first serve basis. FCC season ticket holders can purchase tickets at any time, with tickets going on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. All proceeds go to the FC Cincinnati Foundation.

All fans who attend the watch party must still follow TQL Stadium's clear bag policy.

Fans can also watch the game at one of FCC's "Pub Partners" throughout the Tri-State. Click here for more information.

