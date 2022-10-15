Live Blog: FC Cincinnati takes on New York Red Bulls in first-ever MLS Cup Playoff match

HARRISON, N.J. — FC Cincinnati is going head-to-head with the New York Red Bulls today for the club's first-ever MLS Cup Playoff match.

FCC (5-3-2) traveled to New York on Thursday for the match against New York (3-4-2-1). While FCC isn't playing in the Queen City, there are plenty of ways to watch the match around the city. TQL Stadium is also hosting a sold out watch party for the event that has more than 1,000 attendees.

FCC is also looking to snap a four-game losing streak, but FCC and New York have tied the last three times the teams have met.

The match between the fifth-seeded FCC and fourth-seeded New York kicks off at noon. The winner will advance to the Eastern Conference semifinal match.

