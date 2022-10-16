'We're here until the end': Fans show up for FCC first MLS playoff win

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati won its first MLS playoff game Saturday and fans showed their support at the game, at local watchparties and even at the airport to welcome the team back to the Queen City.

Jamie Amis and the Queen City Mafia traveled to New York for the game along with many other FC Cincinnati fans.

“At least 150, probably even 200 traveling FC Cincinnati fans just kept chanting, singing all game just supporting the boys,” Amis said.

Other fans, stayed in Cincinnati, attending watch parties at TQL stadium and The Pitch. Some fans even went to Lunken Airport to greet the team as the got back to Cincinnati.

Fans are welcoming @fccincinnati back to Cincinnati after their first MLS playoff win today. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/dBElemGrhi — Anna Azallion (@annaazallion) October 15, 2022

“Our playoff winning team," Chris Marshall, who was at Lunken with other local FCC fans, said. “For three years we had a hard time, but now where here, we’re celebrating. These are the boys that we love and we couldn’t be more stoked with where we’re headed.”

Amis has been a fan for years, too and said this win is validation.

“Sticking around with the club, continuing to support them through thick and thin, even in those frustrating years,” he said.

Now as fans look ahead to Thursday when FCC will face Philadelphia in round two of the MLS Playoffs, Amis is hoping Cincinnati will rally around this team, the way they did for the Bengals last playoff run.

The fans that have been here for years, though; will be cheering on the team no matter what.

“Wherever they go, we follow. We’re here until the end," Marshall said.