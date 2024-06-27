Watch Now
FC Cincinnati's Matt Miazga out for 2024 season after successful surgery

Posted at 11:25 AM, Jun 27, 2024

CINCINNATI — Matt Miazga won't be returning to play for FC Cincinnati in the 2024 season, though the team expects him to be back for preseason training in 2025, according to an announcement from FC Cincinnati.

Miazga was carried off the field on a stretcher during FC Cincinnati's June 15 bout against the San Jose Earthquakes. Since then, FC Cincinnati said the defender has undergone successful reconstructive surgery of his posterior cruciate ligament and meniscus.

Head Coach Pat Noonan referred to Miazga's injury as a "leg contusion," after the game, according to a staff write-up by Carter Chapley on the FC Cincinnati website.

Noonan then revealed Miazga wouldn't play against the Philadelphia Union at TQL Stadium on June 19.

Chapley wrote in a social media post that Noonan said details of Miazga's injury are still unclear, so he couldn't give major updates beyond that. However, Noonan said the injury was "not great" and "could be long term," according to the social media post.

Miazga was named 2023 MLS Defender of the Year thanks to his performance last season. He joined the team in 2022 and since then has been a valuable member of the Orange and Blue; during several 2023 games, the six-foot, four-inch tall defender started and held opponent teams scoreless.

Despite the honor given to Miazga in November last year, the defender created waves after he was hit with a three-game suspension following allegations an MLS player gained unauthorized access to the referee's locker room.

Then, in February, the MLS reduced the number of games in Miazga's suspension from three to two, though he still missed the team's home opener for the 2024 season because of the suspension.

Tumbling into history: first HBCU division one acrobatics and tumbling team concludes season
