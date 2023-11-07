Referee union: Player gained unauthorized access to ref locker room after FC Cincinnati-New York playoff game

HARRISON, New Jersey — A player gained "unauthorized" access to the referee locker room after the FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls playoff match and had to be "forcibly removed," according to the Professional Soccer Referees Association, the union that represents referees for Major League Soccer.

The PSRA posted on Tuesday afternoon to X, the platform formally known as Twitter, about the incident, which it says occurred after the Nov. 4 match in which FCC defeated New York in a 10-turn penalty shootout, advancing the orange and blue to the next round of the MLS Cup playoffs.

The post reads: "After the Nov 4th NYRB/FC Cincinnati match, a player gained unauthorized entry into the Officials’ locker room & was forcibly removed by stadium security while acting in an aggressive & hostile manner. No one's safety should ever be at risk & we expect MLS to act accordingly."

The PRSA also put in a reply thread to the original post: "This is an unacceptable and, as we recall, unprecedented violation of league policy and sporting integrity. We have urged MLS to take appropriate disciplinary action against the player and to remind all league participants that violations like this will not be tolerated."

After the Nov 4th NYRB/FC Cincinnati match, a player gained unauthorized entry into the Officials’ locker room & was forcibly removed by stadium security while acting in an aggressive & hostile manner.



No one's safety should ever be at risk & we expect MLS to act accordingly. pic.twitter.com/ChmqMCAVtJ — PSRA Officials (@PSRAofficials) November 7, 2023

The Philadelphia Inquirer's soccer reporter, Jonathan Tannenwald, cited multiple sources telling him the player in question was FCC defender Matt Miazga.

FC Cincinnati has declined to comment on the issue to other media. WCPO 9 reached out but has not yet heard back.

During penalty kicks, Miazga, a New Jersey native, scored his attempt, and signaled a heart gesture with his hands to the crowd behind the net. He lingered for a few moments with the gesture, and after the referee confronted him about it, Miazga was issued his second yellow card of the match. His first yellow card was described as being issued for "dissent" in stoppage time following the controversial foul call that removed a goal for FC Cincinnati on a corner kick, which would have ended the game. It is Miazga's third yellow card of the round, meaning he is likely to be suspended for FCC's next playoff match, pending any possible appeal.

Longtime FC Cincinnati supporters group the Queen City War Pigs have filed a petition for the MLS to review the yellow cards issued to Miazga and for an "investigation into bias" against Miazga. They claim his intentions with the heart gesture were to show genuine love to supporters of his having grown up in New Jersey and started his career with the Red Bulls.

The match was a chippy one overall as part of a budding rivalry between the two teams. After FCC goalkeeper Roman Celentano saved the final New York PK, the team celebrated the win in front of the Red Bulls supporters. As they did, fans threw trash at the players.