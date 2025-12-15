Brenner to leave FC Cincinnati as loan from Udinese expires

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati is losing another player in the offseason, the team announced Monday.

Brenner is set to return to the Italian Serie A club Udinese as his loan with FCC expires.

FC Cincinnati acquired the Brazilian striker during the MLS Secondary Transfer Window in August, and he played with the team through the end of the 2025 season.

Throughout his time with Cincinnati in 2025, the striker scored six goals in 10 games. He scored four regular-season goals for Cincinnati, and he helped punch the team through Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs when he scored an equalizer in the 67th minute and the match-winning goal in the 86th minute against the Columbus Crew. The playoff match marked his eighth multi-game goal with FC Cincinnati.

The 2025 season was Brenner's second stint with the Orange and Blue after the 35-year-old was first transferred to the team by Sao Paulo in 2021. In 2022, Brenner requested a transfer from the team, which was denied by the club. He again requested a transfer in 2023 before FC Cincinnati sent him to Udinese that year.

In his career with FC Cincinnati, Brenner has scored 33 goals in all competitions, ranking third-most in club history.

"FC Cincinnati are deeply grateful for Brenner's dedication to the club and his contributions this season, and the club wishes him all the best as he continues his career from Udinese," FC Cincinnati said.