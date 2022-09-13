FC Cincinnati Foundation plans to build mini soccer pitch at Covington park

COVINGTON, Ky. — The FC Cincinnati Foundation is planning to build a mini soccer pitch at Austinburg Neighborhood Park in Covington, according to the city's agenda.

Austinburg Neighborhood Park is currently home to a picnic shelter, playground, ball field, basketball court and pickleball courts. Renderings of the proposed changes show the basketball court, picnic shelter and pickleball courts remain, while a mini-pitch and nature play area will be added.

The foundation has already completed five mini-pitches located in the West End, North Avondale, Hartwell, East Price Hill and Mason. Their goal is to build a minimum of 10 mini pitches throughout the area by 2024. According to their website, another mini-pitch is planned for Madisonville.

"The goal of the mini-pitch initiative is to build the safe spaces for children to play in locations with free access to both scheduled soccer programming and free play," the foundation said on its website. "A lack of physical activity impacts a healthy well-being which impacts learning. We will overcome these barriers giving these kids another avenue of social engagement and physical activity in their neighborhoods."

This is pretty cool. The @FCC_Foundation has plans to create a 'mini soccer pitch' at the current Austinburg Neighborhood Park (15th St/Eastern Ave) in Covington!



It's on the consent agenda for tonight's meeting. Also included--pickleball and basketball courts. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/Iuv0Hg4uBN — Jake Ryle (@JakeWCPO) September 13, 2022

Covington's mini-pitch would be approximately 98 feet long and 44 feet wide made with artificial turf. Neighborhood Services Department Director Brandon Holmes told affiliate LINK nky the pitch would be the largest mini-pitch FC Cincinnati has built thus far.

“It’s a really great deal for the city in the long haul,” Holmes said to LINK nky. “It’s really going to activate this park in a way we haven’t seen it activated in recent years.”

The commissioners will consider the mini-pitch during Tuesday night's board meeting.

READ MORE

Luciano Acosta becomes first FC Cincinnati player to be named MLS All-Star

FC Cincinnati announces partner for hotel near TQL Stadium in West End

Reds approved for sports betting licenses, Bengals and FC Cincinnati still waiting