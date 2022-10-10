Here's how you can watch FC Cincinnati play their first playoff match

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati will step onto an MLS playoff pitch for the first time since their foray into Major League Soccer and although the game will be played on the New York Red Bulls' turf, there are ways fans of the orange and blue can watch from home.

The team defeated DC United on Sunday night 5-2, securing their first spot in a playoff game since the club left their USL days behind them and entered the MLS.

The game kicks off at noon on Saturday, Oct. 15 — and dedicated players hoping to make the trek to New York can buy tickets for sections 220, 221 and 222 of Red Bull Arena.

For those who'd still like to see whether FC Cincinnati can clinch their first playoff game from the Queen City, the club has planned a watch party.

Fans can head out to TQL Stadium as doors open at 11 a.m. that morning and enjoy half-priced food and drink, along with giveaways and a live DJ. The tickets for the watch party are $5.00 per person, and proceeds will benefit the FC Cincinnati Foundation, according to a press release from the club.

Season ticket members can get their hands on watch party tickets now; others will be able to purchase them Tuesday.

Fans will also be able to watch at various FC Cincinnati-partnered bars throughout the Tri-State.

For those who'd rather watch from the quiet comfort of their couches on Saturday, the game will be broadcast locally on Star64, nationally in Spanish on Univision and streamed online at MLSSoccer.com.