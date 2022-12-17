Desmond Ridder to make first NFL start as Falcons face Saints

ATLANTA — UC alum Desmond Ridder is expected to make his NFL debut Sunday as the Atlanta Falcons face the New Orleans Saints.

The rookie quarterback is taking over for Marcus Mariota, who was benched during the team's bye week. The Falcons are 5-8 with Mariota as a starter, but sit just one game behind Tampa Bay in the NFC South, where all teams are below .500.

"I think it was the best decision for the team," head coach Arthur Smith said. "Not just short term, but long term as well."

The Louisville, Ky. native helped lead Cincinnati to back-to-back AAC championships and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Ridder has the third-most wins by a quarterback in college football history and holds several program records. He was a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, Maxwell and Davey O'Brien Awards during his senior season.

Ridder was drafted by Atlanta in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft — the second quarterback selected this year behind Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett. He's served as Mariota's backup this season, noting that the team has been pushing him to be as prepared for games as NFL vets.

"This is what they've been preparing me for ... it's just been exciting to have this whole process come around and obviously be in this situation," Ridder said to the media Wednesday.

Ridder said the first (and only) person he told before the news was announced was his wife.

Atlanta plays at the Superdome Sunday at 1 p.m. While it will be broadcast on FOX, it will not be on Cincinnati TVs. Instead, the Tri-State will get Dallas at Jacksonville.