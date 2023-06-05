Xavier's baseball season ends: Musketeers lose Nashville regional to Ducks 11-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Xavier's baseball season ended this weekend after the team fell just short in the Nashville NCAA regional after a loss to the University of Oregon Ducks.

The final score was 11-2.

Xavier used six pitchers and allowed just seven combined base hits, but issued 10 walks.

The Musketeers ended their season with a 39-25 record, matching the program record for most wins in a season, along with a Big East Championship.

It was the team's third time competing in the NCAA regional finals.

The Ducks (40-20) were in their third straight regional tournament as the No. 2 seed.

The Ducks will move on to the super regional for the first time in 11 years.

