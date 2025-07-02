'They are not forgotten' | Roughly 200 people gather for protest at Butler County Jail over ICE holds

HAMILTON, Ohio — Roughly 200 people gathered outside the Butler County Jail on Tuesday to protest in support of the nearly 450 people being held on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) holds.

The protest marked one of the largest held in the area since Sheriff Richard Jones began holding immigrants for ICE soon after President Donald Trump took office for a second time.

The protesters, led by Greater Cincinnati's faith community, held candles over their heads toward the jail, representing the more than 400 people in custody.

We sat down with organizers Samantha Searls, program director for Ignite Peace, and Joshua Heizer with Latino Allies to talk about why they organized the peaceful gathering of prayer and song.

"They are not forgotten," Heizer said.

He and Searls worried about the people held inside the jail, many from outside Butler County, and wanted them to hear the voices of those who supported them.

"Like Josh said, we really just want to be a presence," Searls said.

One person they wanted to highlight was Alonzo Tomas Mendez, who was detained by ICE Agents in the parking lot of the East Price Hill Kroger on May 31.

He was still listed as in custody at the jail Tuesday evening.

"For specifically Alonzo, he was a dad that was picked up in a Kroger parking lot," Heizer said.

We asked Searls what she would say to the many people who would, and have, said that migrants in the U.S. illegally have broken the law and should therefore be charged and deported.

"I would say it's not that simple," she said. "So many people come to the United States for all kinds of reasons, and many of them have pending immigration cases."

"Just like any other person in America, they deserve due process," Heizer added.

When we reached out to the Department of Homeland Security about Mendez's case and status, they almost immediately sent us the exact statement they issued when we covered his story June 17.

“On Saturday, May 31 — during a targeted enforcement operation and subsequent investigation — ICE Cincinnati encountered and arrested four illegal aliens in the East Price Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati. Two of the illegal aliens had DUIs and public intoxication charges on their criminal records. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are once again a nation of laws. Illegal aliens can take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $1,000 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return.”

Searls said she was concerned about overcrowding in the jail with the addition of hundreds of people on ICE holds.

WCPO counted the total number of people posted on the jail website Tuesday afternoon and found 1,156 were listed. According to a jail inspection report from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, "the total actual general housing capacity for the Butler County Correctional Complex is 844."

We reached out to the Butler County Sheriff's Office multiple times for comment on Tuesday, and didn't hear back.