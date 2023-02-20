University of Cincinnati offensive coordinator leaving for Colts job

CINCINNATI — Tom Manning, the man hired by Scott Satterfield to become the University of Cincinnati's next offensive coordinator, is leaving for a job with the Indianapolis Colts.

The three-time Broyles Award semifinalist served as Iowa State's offensive coordinator for two separate stints, 2016-17 and 2019-22, before joining Satterfield's inaugural staff at UC. Between those stints, though, was a season with the Colts. Manning was the tight ends coach in Indianapolis in 2018.

"He's had success in the Big 12, developed several NFL draft picks and coached every offensive position during his career," Satterfield said in a January release announcing Manning's hire. "He's been an NFL tight ends coach, which is the same position he will coach here, and he knows the state of Ohio as well as anybody, which will be a huge advantage for us on the recruiting trail."

A month later, Manning returns to Indy for the same role — this time under head coach Shane Steichen.

Cincinnati's last offensive coordinator, Gino Guidugli, left after Satterfield's hiring to join former head coach Luke Fickell in Wisconsin. Guidugli then joined former UC defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman's staff at Notre Dame in February as quarterbacks coach.

The Bearcats' current staff includes defensive coordinator Bryan Brown, who has been with Satterfield since his time at Appalachian State, and special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs, who rejoined UC's staff in 2022 after his tenure at Ohio State.

READ MORE

6 Cincinnati football players invited to NFL Combine

Ivan Pace Jr. becomes first unanimous All-American football player in UC history

Brothers, former Bearcats speak about Super Bowl showdown