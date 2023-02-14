6 Cincinnati football players invited to NFL Combine

CINCINNATI — One year removed from the University of Cincinnati's best draft class, six Bearcats have been invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

All-American linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. received an invite along with defensive back Arquon Bush, tight ends Leonard Taylor and Josh Whyle, and wide receivers Tyler Scott and Tre Tucker.

Pace, a 2019 Colerain grad, is the first unanimous All-American in UC football history. He joined Sauce Gardner, Kevin Huber and Jonathan Ruffin as the only Bearcats to ever earn consensus All-American status. Pace was AAC Defensive Player of the Year and was named Defensive MVP at the Senior Bowl.

Whyle and Tucker joined Pace at the Senior Bowl. Whyle's 15 career touchdowns were a school record by a tight end. He was named First Team All-AAC after nabbing second-team honors in 2021. Tucker finished his career among the top five in Cincinnati's record books for kick return yards and average.

Taylor, who split time with Whyle, had 69 receptions for 687 yards and eight touchdowns in five seasons with the Bearcats. Scott led UC with 54 receptions for 899 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. He was named Second Team All-AAC.

After starting at nickleback in 2020 and 2021, Bush moved to cornerback in 2022. The Cleveland native had nine career interceptions and 32 pass breakups.

The NFL Combine will take place Feb. 28 through March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The 2023 NFL Draft will run from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29.