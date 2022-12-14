Ivan Pace Jr. is the first unanimous All-American football player in UC history

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati senior linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. became this week the first unanimous All-American in the 135-year history of UC football, according to the school.

Pace, a 2019 Colerain High School graduate, earned first team accolades from all five NCAA-recognized All-America organizations. He earned the latest honor from the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) on Wednesday.

Pace joins Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (2021), Kevin Huber (2007, 2008) and Jonathan Ruffin (2000) as the only Bearcats to earn consensus All-America status.

In addition to his AFCA honor on Wednesday, Pace Jr. was named a first team All-American by the Associated Press, Walter Camp Foundation, Football Writers Association of America and Sporting News.

Pace was a finalist for the Bednarik and Butkus Awards and was named the American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year.

"I'm super proud of the way he's always played football," said former Colerain head coach Shawn Cutright, who the Cardinals' defensive coordinator when Pace was at Colerain. "He's a guy with a high motor. He goes hard every play."

Pace Jr. completed the regular season by ranking as the nation's highest-graded linebacker (93.1) according to Pro Football Focus.

He had 120 tackles to go along with 19.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He led a defense that ranked fifth nationally in yards per play allowed (4.52).

Pace's 19.5 tackles for loss is ranked third in the nation, while his 120 stops are the 10th-most in the country and his nine sacks sit 14th.

Pace Jr. will lead the Bearcats (9-3) at Saturday’s Wasabi Fenway Bowl. UC will look to win 10 games for just the 10th time in school history. Kickoff for the game against Louisville (7-5) is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN.

Ivan Pace Jr. 2022 honors