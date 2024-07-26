Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Cincinnati Sports

Actions

UC-Miami Victory Bell football rivalry to end with 2026 game at Paycor Stadium

Cincinnati Miami Ohio Football
Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce (12) is tackled by Miami Redhawks defensive back Cedric Boswell (18) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against University of Cincinnati / Miami (Ohio) Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Miami Ohio Football
Posted at
and last updated

CINCINNATI — A nearly 130-year rivalry will come to an end in 2026.

Zach Stipe, associate athletic director of communications with UC, confirmed the Battle for the Victory Bell rivalry between Cincinnati and Miami's football teams will end with a game at Paycor Stadium in 2026.

The series began on Dec. 8, 1888, with both UC and Miami winning 60 games each. The series also has seven ties. It's the second-oldest FBS rivalry and the oldest non-conference rivalry in college football.

Most recently, the RedHawks took down the Bearcats in overtime at Nippert Stadium. The victory was part of Miami's 11-win season that saw them win the Mid-American Conference and compete in the Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl.

RELATED | Miami defeats Cincinnati 31-24 in OT, breaking a 16-game losing streak in the series

Before Miami's win in 2023, Cincinnati had taken home the bell 16 years in a row, the longest win streak of the rivalry. Miami's largest win streak occurred in the 70s when they won five straight from 1971-1975.

This year's rivalry game will take place at Miami on Sept. 14.

Because the Victory Bell is a traveling trophy, with each year's winner keeping it until the next meeting, it is unclear whether the 2026 winner will get to keep it forever.

READ MORE
UC Bearcats star defensive lineman Dontay Corleone out 'indefinitely' due to blood clots
Big 12 will distribute record $470 million, UC will get partial share of about $18 million
UC Bearcats add transfer quarterback from Indiana

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
NBA says it has entered deal with Amazon, not accepting Warner Bros. Discovery's offer
NBA says it has entered deal with Amazon, not accepting Warner Bros. Discovery's offer
The story behind Joe Burrow's new hair
Joe Burrow speaks after Day 1 of Bengals training camp
Coco Gauff named Team USA's youngest-ever flag bearer, joins Lebron James
Coco Gauff named Team USA's youngest-ever flag bearer, joins Lebron James
Salt Lake City will officially host 2034 Winter Olympics
Salt Lake City will officially host 2034 Winter Olympics
Salt Lake City expected to be named host of 2034 Winter Olympics
Salt Lake City expected to be named host of 2034 Winter Olympics
Business indicators are pointing up for the All Star game in Phoenix
Business indicators are pointing up for the All Star game in Phoenix
EA Sports releases highly anticipated 'College Football 25' video game
EA Sports releases highly anticipated 'College Football 25' video game
Cincinnati Cyclones celebrate new affiliation with Toronto Maple Leafs
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 14, 10pm
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 14, 10pm
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!