UC-Miami Victory Bell football rivalry to end with 2026 game at Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI — A nearly 130-year rivalry will come to an end in 2026.

Zach Stipe, associate athletic director of communications with UC, confirmed the Battle for the Victory Bell rivalry between Cincinnati and Miami's football teams will end with a game at Paycor Stadium in 2026.

The series began on Dec. 8, 1888, with both UC and Miami winning 60 games each. The series also has seven ties. It's the second-oldest FBS rivalry and the oldest non-conference rivalry in college football.

Most recently, the RedHawks took down the Bearcats in overtime at Nippert Stadium. The victory was part of Miami's 11-win season that saw them win the Mid-American Conference and compete in the Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl.

Before Miami's win in 2023, Cincinnati had taken home the bell 16 years in a row, the longest win streak of the rivalry. Miami's largest win streak occurred in the 70s when they won five straight from 1971-1975.

This year's rivalry game will take place at Miami on Sept. 14.

Because the Victory Bell is a traveling trophy, with each year's winner keeping it until the next meeting, it is unclear whether the 2026 winner will get to keep it forever.

