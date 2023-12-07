UC Bearcats add transfer quarterback from Indiana

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati football team has acquired a transfer quarterback from Indiana University, coach Scott Satterfield announced Thursday.

Brendan Sorsby, a Denton, Texas-native, passed for 1,587 yards and 15 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman with Indiana. He also only had five interceptions throughout 10 games with seven starts. including a five-touchdown game versus Illinois as well as a three-touchdown passing effort versus Penn State in his first-ever road start.

Satterfield said he's excited to add Sorsby to the "Bearcats family."

“He’s a tremendous competitor who has played on some big stages in the Big Ten and never flinched," Satterfield said. "He’s got a great arm, he’s an accurate passer, and he’s a dynamic runner. He adds leadership and experience to our team, and I’m looking forward to coaching him.”

Sorsby has three years of eligibility left.

UC said Sorsby is a "true dual-threat signal-caller" adding 286 yards and four touchdowns on 112 carries this past season. He also rushed for 151 yards over the final three games.

Throughout the final five games of the season, Sorsby had a trio of three-touchdown passing games.

During his first-ever road start, he completed 13-of-19 (68.4%) for 269 yards and three TDs against Penn State, including 90-yard and 69-yard scoring strikes. That made him the first Hoosiers QB to throw two 60-yard TDs since 1996.

He also scored five touchdowns against Illinois completing 22-of-33 for a career-best 289 yards.

During high school, Sorsby passed for 1,271 yards and 14 touchdowns with 791 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground during his senior year.