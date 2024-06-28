UC Bearcats star defensive lineman Dontay Corleone out 'indefinitely' due to blood clots

CINCINNATI — UC Bearcats' star defensive lineman is out "indefinitely" due to non-football-related health reasons, the university announced in a statement Friday.

Dontay Corleone, AKA "The Godfather," will miss all football activities while he's treated for blood clots found in his lungs, UC said.

The blood clots were "discovered after he reported chest discomfort and shortness of breath of Cincinnati athletic trainers."

Corleone, who is a rising junior and Colerain High School graduate, spent one night at UC Medical Center before he was discharged June 14. He has since been recovering back home, UC said.

"His recovery has been going well," said Aaron Himmler, senior associate athletic director for sports medicine, in a statement. "Thankfully, we caught this early, and we are hopeful he will be able to safely return to playing football in the near future."

Himmler said UC is consulting with specialists to determine Corleone's next steps.

The 21-year-old said he was thankful for the guidance for UC's medical staff as he focuses on his recovery.

"My hope is I will be able to return to football soon, but in the meantime, I will do everything I can to rehab and help the football program as a leader and mentor to our younger players," Corleone said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to being around the guys soon. The sky is the limit for the Bearcats this season."

Scott Satterfield, UC football's head coach, said he's only focus and concern is Corleone's health.

"Football isn't a priority right now," Satterfield said. "We will be here to help support Dontay through every step of this process."

Corleone is undoubtedly a leader among UC's team, with Satterfield calling him "everything you can ask for in a student-athlete."

In 2023, he was named All-Big 12 Second Team as one of the nation's top nose tackles. He finished the season with 39 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 3 sacks and one forced fumble.

The UC Bearcats kick off their second season in the Big 12 on Saturday, Aug 31 against Towson.

