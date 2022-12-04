UC Bearcats set to face Louisville Cardinals in Battle for the Keg of Nails at the Wasabi Fenway Bowl

BOSTON — The UC Bearcats are headed to Boston!

The Bearcats will be facing the Louisville Cardinals in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. Aptly titled, the game is held at the Boston Red Sox's stadium.

The bowl game — which is taking place Dec. 17 — will be the Battle for the Keg of Nails as the rivalry between the two schools is renewed.

The two schools have not faced each other since 2013, when they both belonged in the American Athletic Conference. The bowl game will mark the 54th meeting between the two programs, but the Bearcats lead the rivalry 30-22-1.

Despite the all-time record, the Cardinals — who are now members of the Atlantic Coast Conference — have won the last two meetings.

The Bearcats are currently gearing up to enter the Big 12 Conference on Jan. 1, 2023, and are also in a nationwide search for a new coach after Luke Fickell signed a deal with Wisconsin and left after six years.

Many fans of Queen City residents wanted Jackson State coach and former Reds player Deion Sanders to make his way to UC, but Sanders signed a deal with Colorado. Currently, cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs is acting as interim head coach.

Kickoff between the Bearcats and Cardinals is set for 11 a.m. on Dec. 17.

