Reports: UC Bearcats coach Luke Fickell 'finalizing a deal' to move to Wisconsin

CINCINNATI — UC Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell is currently "finalizing a deal" to become Wisconsin's new head coach, according to a report from ESPN.

ESPN's Pete Thamel said a deal is expected to be formalized within the next 24 hours, but there are a few steps remaining, including a Regents meeting Sunday afternoon.

Justin Williams, a staff writer with The Athletic, also confirmed the move.

"Fickell informed University of Cincinnati he is leaving to take the new job," Williams tweeted.

Neither Wisconsin or UC have released any statements about the news.

I’ve heard from multiple sources that Fickell to Wisconsin is a done deal. Could potentially happen as early as today. However - neither UC nor Wisconsin have confirmed the move at this time. https://t.co/PkGcj1ZtFf — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) November 27, 2022

Once the deal is finalized, Fickell would replace Paul Chryst. After eight seasons with the Badgers, Chryst was fired in the middle of the 2022 season. The former coach went 67-26 during his tenure with the program.

After Chryst's termination, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard replaced him and was considered for the head coaching position.

Sources told ESPN that other candidates for the job have been informed they will not be the next Badgers head coach.

Thamel tweeted that Kerry Coombs will be the interim coach for the Bearcats. Coombs is a Cincinnati native and UC's special teams/corners coach. Prior to returning to UC in the 2022 season, he was with Ohio State University and the Tennessee Titans. He worked at UC from 2007-201, and also has a successful career in high school coaching in the area.

Coombs is the special teams/corners coach. He’s a longtime successful high school coach in the area. Before returning to UC this year, he was most recently at Ohio State and with the Tennessee Titans. He previously worked form 2007-11 at UC. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 27, 2022

Fickell just ended his 2022 regular season with the Bearcats after a 27-24 loss to Tulane on Friday.

Prior to that, Fickell led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2021. In his six years with the program, the coach has gone 57-18, and his 2021 team went 13-0 before their loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

The Bearcats were the first non-Power 5 team to reach the CFP.

After the monumental 2021 season for the Bearcats, nine players from the team were picked in the NFL draft, including cornerback Ahamad "Sauce" Gardner and quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Before becoming head coach at UC, Fickell was a longtime assistant coach and coordinator under Urban Meyer at Ohio State University — where he also played in college.

For one season at OSU, Fickell did fill in as interim coach for the Big Ten team. The Buckeyes went 6-7 during that 2011 season after head coach Jim Tressel was fired.