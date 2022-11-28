Fans react to Luke Fickell UC departure

CINCINNATI — UC Football fans are reacting to the news that UC Head Coach, Luke Fickell will be leaving to take the Head Coaching job at the University of Wisconsin.

Many fans are feeling disappointed after learning of this news and depending on who you talk to, everyone has a different way of dealing with what feels like a loss.

"I'm not excited," UC senior, Noah Paulman said.

He's seen how Fickell has made an impact not just on the field, but with the fans during his tenure at UC.

"I remember coming my freshman year seeing the stadium not completely full and then last year when we were doing really really well, seeing it really full," he said.

Now, the stands full of cheering fans is what UC freshmen and sophomores know.

"The atmosphere at Nippert's insane," UC freshman, Zac Altekruse said.

A sophomore described one of the consequences of how popular UC football has become amongst students.

"Jumping on the stands. I know we have them break all the time because we're having such a good time out there," Dylan Gallagher said.

Naturally, the coach responsible for this change has a good reputation.

"I think everybody that talks about Luke Fickell pretty much has good things to say about him," Gallagher said.

But now, fans are feeling a lot of disappointment.

"Why when we're about to go to a new conference too. Like, why would he leave?" Altekruse said.

Some have a sense of optimism, though.

"I think it will maybe possibly open some opportunities for UC to improve even more," Paulman said.

UC said they're starting a national search for Fickell's replacement.

For now, Kerry Coombs will be the interim coach. He was the special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach for UC this season.