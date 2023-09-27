Investigation into UC baseball team finds 2 NCAA violations connected to sports betting

CINCINNATI — An investigation into the University of Cincinnati baseball team found two violations related to sports betting but no other evidence of betting on college baseball, UC Athletics announced.

UC first announced in May that two staff members were relieved of their duties as part of an internal investigation into the baseball program for potential NCAA infractions. That news came days after Alabama's head coach was fired following suspicious betting activity at the sportsbook at Great American Ball Park.

The Associated Press reported that an Indiana man whose son was a member of UC's baseball team placed bets on an Alabama-LSU baseball game at the BetMGM Sportsbook while communicating with Alabama's coach. ESPN said the Ohio Casino Control Commission's investigation is centered on two bets for the Tide to lose, which they did.

UC said the investigation into the Bearcats baseball team found two secondary/Level III violations involving a former assistant coach and former student-athlete. The findings were submitted to the NCAA and accepted.

The student-athlete, UC said, left the program before the 2023 season.

UC said that while the violations were related to sports betting, the investigation "did not find any evidence that any current or former student-athletes, coaches or staff members wagered on Cincinnati baseball or college baseball."

Former assistant coach Kyle Sprague and director of operations Andy Nagel were fired on May 17. Head coach Scott Googins then stepped down in June. The school later announced the hiring of new head coach Jordan Bischel, who signed a six-year contract with UC.