Indianapolis Colts draft Cincinnati's Curtis Brooks in NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS — The Indianapolis Colts have selected DT Curtis Brooks in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former Bearcat was the overall 216th pick in the draft.

Brooks, who hails from Danville, Virginia, earned first-team all-conference honors in the 2021 season.

During the 2021 season, the defensive tackle had 56 tackles — 12.5 for loss — and seven sacks.

Overall during his five-year career, Brooks had 162 tackles — with 23 for loss — and 12 sacks over 60 games.

Brooks marks the ninth player from UC who was drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft — a historic record-breaking amount of selects. Prior to 2022, the most picks the Bearcats had in one draft was 6 in 2009.

The other former Bearcats selected were Jerome Ford, Darrian Beavers, Coby Bryant, Desmond Ridder, Alec Pierce, Bryan Cook, Myjai Sanders and Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

