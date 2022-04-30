Colerain grad, UC linebacker Darrian Beavers selected by the New York Giants in NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — The New York Giants selected former University of Cincinnati linebacker Darrian Beavers with the 182 pick in the NFL Draft.

Beavers was projected to be a third or fourth round selection entering the draft. One ESPN mock draft this month had the Baltimore Ravens selecting Beavers in the fourth round.

The 2017 Colerain High School graduate was a Dick Butkus Award finalist at UC and a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection who proved to be one of the nation's top linebackers during his senior season.

He was selected for the Reese's Senior Bowl and finished fifth in the AAC with 102 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss. He added 4.5 sacks, an interception, two pass breakups, two fumbles forced and two more recoveries.

Beavers, who played wide receiver and safety at Colerain, played his third season at UC this past year after sending two years at the University of Connecticut.

He has earned accolades from the coaching staff for his production and versatility on the Bearcats' defense.

"Sometimes you get that guy that is in his fifth year and they think, 'This is who I am and this is what I do,'" UC coach Luke Fickell said this past season. "And the great thing about Darrian is he's kind of accepted all the different things we're asking him to do, realizing that if he can continue to grow in what he's doing, he's got a real future in the game of football."

Beavers is the eight UC player selected in this year's NFL Draft.

The record for most Bearcats selected in a single draft was six in 2009 — a record that fell after RB Jerome Ford was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the draft.

"To say that the Colerain family is proud of Darrian and his journey is an understatement," Colerain High School football coach Shawn Cutright said. "His work ethic and dedication to his football voyage from Colerain to UConn and back to UC has grown each step of the way. I know that will continue when someone decides to give him a well-deserved shot in the NFL."