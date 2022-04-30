Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant selected by Seattle Seahawks in NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS — Both of Cincinnati's cornerbacks will be in the National Football League. The Seattle Seahawks selected Coby Bryant in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, two day after Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner became the highest draft in program history.

A Cleveland native, Bryant started in 49 of his 62 career games at UC. He elected to use his additional year of eligibility to return to Cincinnati in 2021 as a graduate student, helping the team to its first College Football Playoff appearance.

The 2021 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award winner recorded three interceptions, three forced fumbles, 11 pass breakups, 14 passes defended and 41 tackles in Cincinnati's undefeated 2021 regular season.

His 45 career passes defended is the second most in Cincinnati history, and he was named first-team All-AAC for the second straight season. The Bearcats ranked No. 1 in the American Athletic Conference for interceptions, passes defended, passing yards allowed per game, passer rating against and completion percentage against.

Bryant is named after the late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, carrying that Mamba Mentality everywhere he goes.

"I was named after him for a reason," Bryant said in an interview with WCPO in December. "I just try to represent him as well as I can."

Desmond Ridder, Alec Pierce, Bryan Cook and Myjai Sanders have also been selected.

READ MORE

UC's Coby Bryant honors namesake with number change prior to CFB Playoff

Jets select UC cornerback Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner fourth overall in NFL Draft

Cincinnati Bengals draft Michigan safety Daxton Hill in first round of NFL Draft