Cleveland Browns draft Bearcat running back Jerome Ford, make UC history

Jerome Ford
Aaron Doster/AP
Jerome Ford was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Jerome Ford
Posted at 2:48 PM, Apr 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-30 14:48:52-04

LAS VEGAS — The Cleveland Browns have made history for University of Cincinnati football by drafting Jerome Ford in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

A running back for the Bearcats, Ford was the 156th pick overall in the draft.

A Tampa native, Ford played two years at Alabama before playing his final two years with UC.

With the Bearcats, Ford rushed more than 500 yards in 2021 and ran for 1,319 yards on 6.1 yards per carry. He caught 21 passes for 220 yards with 1 receiving touchdown as well.

Ford's pick marks a historic moment for the University of Cincinnati football team. Prior to the 2022 draft, UC had 6 picks drafted in 2009 — Ford is now the seventh in 2022.

Other than Ford, UC players drafted include Coby Bryant, Desmond Ridder, Alec Pierce, Bryan Cook, Myjai Sanders and Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

