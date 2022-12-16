Here's how to watch the Wasabi Fenway Bowl game between the UC Bearcats and Louisville Cardinals

BOSTON — The UC Bearcats and Louisville Cardinals are going head-to-head Saturday morning for the 2022 Wasabi Fenway Bowl.

The game is taking place at the iconic Fenway Park in Boston, and it's also reigniting UC and Louisville's rivalry, the Battle for the Keg of Nails.

If you aren't making the trek to Boston, you can watch the game on ESPN at 11 a.m.

The two schools have not faced each other since 2013, when they both belonged in the American Athletic Conference. The bowl game will mark the 54th meeting between the two programs, but the Bearcats lead the rivalry 30-22-1.

Despite the all-time record, the Cardinals — who are now members of the Atlantic Coast Conference — have won the last two meetings.

The Bearcats (9-3) are entering the bowl game after winning three of their four games of the regular season, but they fell to Tulane in their final game.

Similarly, Louisville also lost their final game of the season, but finished 7-5 in the 2022 season.

The game will also see UC interim head coach Kerry Coombs on the sideline as former-Louisville-coach-turned-new-UC-head-coach Scott Satterfield said he wouldn't coach either team in the bowl game.

