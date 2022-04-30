Arizona Cardinals select Cincinnati's Myjai Sanders in third round of NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS — The Arizona Cardinals selected Cincinnati edge rusher Myjai Sanders with the 100th pick in the draft. Five Bearcats were drafted in the top 100 this year.

Sanders was first-team all-conference in 2020 and 2021. In his senior season with the Bearcats, Sanders recorded six pass breakups and 40 tackles — 6.5 for loss with 3.5 sacks. He was a pivotal figure in a Cincinnati defense that ranked No. 1 in pass efficiency allowed, fourth in opponent completions and third in passing yards allowed.

The Jacksonville native started for three seasons, and was one of only a few true freshmen to see action in 2018.

Sanders ran a 4.67 40-yard dash and recorded a 33-inch vertical jump. Weighing in at 228 pounds, NFL analyst Lance Zierlein said one scout told him he'd need to add weight on. He was up to 255 pounds his last season in Clifton.

Three defensive players for the Bearcats have been selected. Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner became the highest pick in program history when the Jets drafted him fourth overall. Fellow cornerback Bryan Cook was picked up in the second round.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder and wide receiver Alec Pierce have also been selected.

The Bengals drafted Michigan safety Daxton Hill, Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and Florida defensive tackle Zachary Carter with their first three picks.

READ MORE

Here's who the Cincinnati Bengals have drafted so far

Jets select UC cornerback Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner in NFL Draft

UC safety, Mount Healthy grad Bryan Cook selected by Chiefs