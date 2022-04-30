Indianapolis Colts select Alec Pierce in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS — Alec Pierce is heading to Indy. The Colts selected the University of Cincinnati wide receiver in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Pierce posted some pretty impressive numbers in Indianapolis just a month before at the NFL Combine. His 4.33-second 40-yard dash tied for sixth fastest and he recorded the best vertical of the day, jumping 40.5 inches.

ESPN analyst David Pollack said Pierce will go to the NFL and become a "star."

"Everybody's gonna be like where did he come from?" Pollack said. "This is a guy that will become a household name in the NFL — great pick."

Cincinnati's top receiver also got his degree in mechanical engineering in just three and a half years while playing football and pulling a GPA above 3.3.

"I think it reflects everywhere, you know, you got to — a big part of football is film study and there's a lot you got to know. A lot," said Pierce. "You got to remember. So I think if you're smart, if you're academically smart and you build those habits in the classroom, you can reflect on the football field, too."

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmaud 'Sauce' Gardner was the highest draft pick in program history, selected fourth overall by the New York Jets Thursday.

READ MORE

Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, Alec Pierce put up impressive numbers at NFL Combine

Cincinnati Bengals draft Michigan safety Daxton Hill in first round of NFL Draft

Jets select UC cornerback Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner in NFL Draft