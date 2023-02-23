Cincinnati's mascot, dance team pay tribute to Rihanna Super Bowl halftime show during Temple game

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati beat Temple in overtime Wednesday night, but it was the team's mascot that stole the show and shone bright like a diamond.

During a media timeout, UC's dance team came onto the court in all-white ensembles resembling the "marshmallow" look Rihanna's dancers had during her halftime performance. Alongside them was the Bearcat in all red.

The team danced to Rihanna's Super Bowl playlist while Bearcat did his best to make RiRi proud, doing her popular "Rude Boy" dance move and even jumping on a "floating stage" with the help of Cincinnati's cheerleading team.

"Rudest boy in town 💅," the Bearcat posted after the performance.

Rudest boy in town 💅 pic.twitter.com/0NUCUDNC7Z — Bearcat (@TheCincyBearcat) February 23, 2023

The Bearcats defeated Temple 88-83. Landers Nolley II and David DeJulius lead Cincinnati with 20 points apiece.

UC sits at 19-10, 10-6 in the American Athletic Conference. The Bearcats take on Memphis Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.

