Sweet 16 game tonight: Xavier takes on Texas in first appearance since 2017

CINCINNATI — It's a big day to be a Xavier Musketeer. The team is making its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2017.

There’s a lot of optimism on campus about Friday night's matchup against No. 2 Texas.

“Texas is very hard but this is where boys become men and I can’t wait to watch them,” freshman Will Lopes said. “The whole campus is going to be rallying around them and I hope they use our positive energy to their advantage.”

For some students like freshman Danny Dugan, It's personal. He was practically raised in the Cintas Center.

“I’ve been going to Xavier games since I was like 2-years-old and my first game was Sean Miller right before he left, coming back being my first year, it’s insane,” said Dugan.

Students can watch at the Gallagher Center on campus. Alumni are invited to the official alumni watch party at Queen City Exchange.

General manager Chris Osgood said he expects about 200 people Friday and he's prepared with some blue cocktails and brand new TVs.

“It’s a great spot to come watch the game,” Osgood said. “We’ve got 22 TVs I think in-house, two 85-inch screens, I’ve got a projector on the side wall here, so there’s not a bad seat in the house.”

Tip-off is set for 9:45 p.m. Friday. Sports anchors Caleb Noe and Marshall Kramsky are in Kansas City to bring us complete coverage.

“You are close to me just like my mother.

Close to me just like my father.

Close to me just like my sister.

Close to me just like my brother.” 🎶



... Jk, 9 hours isn’t close.



I found KC.

Still looking for Jojo. pic.twitter.com/I4qMf4OqRm — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) March 23, 2023

