CFD: 1 hospitalized with 'serious injuries' after crashing into building in Queensgate

CINCINNATI — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a building in Queensgate Monday afternoon.

The Cincinnati Fire Department said crews responded to the 1200 block of W. 8th Street for a crash. When they arrived, crews found a car that had crashed into Cincinnati Driveline & Hydraulics. The driver was taken to the hospital with what officials called serious injuries.

A man who works nearby told us they saw a driver appear to run a red light before crashing into the building.

Photos from the scene show extensive damage to the front and driver's side of the car, as well as plenty of damage to the inside of the shop.

